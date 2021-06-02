To the editor:
Please email Mayor Holly Daines to protect our open waterways.
There have been several articles and letters supporting Logan’s existing open waterways. Residents feel great concern over the possibility that the Logan River Watershed Plan will not only deprive irrigation but that the “Little Logan River” flowing through Merlin Olsen Park and down to Willow Park and the fairgrounds will be gone. The duck habitat is a tranquil reminder of nature’s enduring presence in the heart of Logan.
Green spaces are nearly impossible to recover once they have been claimed by city expansion. The waterways in Merlin Olsen Park are a big attraction with lasting appeal for individuals, families and children. Destroying these iconic features, will take away much of the charm and ambience of the surrounding area.
Huge government grants to fund this Logan River Watershed project create lucrative profits for engineers and turn our precious water into a commodity for developers, at the expense of local residents.
Please attend the Wilson Neighborhood Council meeting on June 3 at 5 p.m. at Logan City Hall. Please also email Mayor Holly Daines and the City Council. Their contact info is on the Logan city website. Let’s speak out for the preservation of Logan’s historical open waterways.
Bill Bird
Logan