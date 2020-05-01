To the editor:
Envision Cache Valley (2009): “Cache Valley citizens envision a future that embraces the character and quality of life that residents currently appreciate. Our communities will be sensitive to the varied needs of diverse population by providing viable housing and transportation for everyone. … What happens outside our towns is equally important. We value our natural surroundings: water quality, scenic beauty, wildlife habitat, clean air, agriculture, and outdoor recreation.”
In response to this public vision, shall we attempt to further cluster future growth within our established communities, or do we continue to carve up the best of our open space for single family housing with endless commercial arteries, thus growing spacious lawns as visual relief from sprawling urbanization?
Here lies part of the dilemma facing the question of concentrated housing, culture and commerce within downtown Logan.
Richard Watkins
Mendon