To the editor:
What? All this talk about how this virus is beating us, yet no one has said anything about how to beat a virus. What happened to fresh air and sunshine? Sunshine causes the body to form vitamin D, essential to fight infections. Fresh air is for oxygen, another thing viruses hate. Add a bit of zinc, iodine, B vitamins (especially B12) some vitamin C and whatever else Grandma says, and you should live through it.
What happened to intravenous magnesium for serious cases? Don't doctors know that an alkaline pH is the best defense against pathogens? About a century ago, Arm & Hammer had a recipe on its sodium bicarbonate box that was recommended to fight colds: one half tsp. baking soda 3 to 6 times a day (in water). It was intended to raise the pH level. Don't overdo. Be well and prosper.
Ruth Lehenbauer
Logan
Editor's note: The Herald Journal does not endorse any treatments to cure or prevent disease.