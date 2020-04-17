To the editor:
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It is also the middle of a pandemic spreading across the United States and into Cache County.
As we continue figuring out our personal situations, struggling to adapt to working from home, learning to cook, and planning our finances for the next few months, it is important to remember that being home is not a safe experience for everyone.
The research and reports coming out of this pandemic confirm that abuse becomes an even bigger issue in times of crisis.
For those among us already living in abusive relationships, economic anxiety, sickness, and uncertainty only exacerbate an already dangerous situation. This is made all the more difficult as social distancing threatens to cut us off from friends, family, and social ties – people a survivor might normally turn to.
And so my point is this: it is more important now than any year before that we spread awareness, be informed, and look out for one another. Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an annual reminder that we should start by believing survivors. This year, it is a call to action.
Check in on your loved ones. Make sure they are doing alright and if they need help then get them connected to help.
There are still local groups including CAPSA operating and adapting their services to be available online. If you are in an abusive situation and need help, they can do that. If you are worried about a loved one, they can help you brainstorm ways to help and be supportive.
We are all going through this crisis together, so it is important that we do whatever we can to look out for one another.
Bryce Lancaster
Logan