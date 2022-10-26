To the editor:
My name is Jenna Oakey. I am a parent of an 8th grader at Thomas Edison Charter School south, here in Cache Valley. I have had children attend this school now for 14 years. This community and school are our home.
My name is Jenna Oakey. I am a parent of an 8th grader at Thomas Edison Charter School south, here in Cache Valley. I have had children attend this school now for 14 years. This community and school are our home.
Thomas Edison South Charter School is within Nibley city limits, but there is a field directly behind us in Logan city limits. We just received news about a future development of 11.13 acres of zoned property to be sold for a housing development, literally in the school's backyard. This housing development would be changed from commercial land to mixed residential high. Consisting of 27 townhomes, and 232 multi-family condominiums for a total of 259 residential units. This is a possibility of over a 1,000 new residents looking into the backyard of our school. While children are at play.
Traffic is already a concern, and this would exponentially cause more accidents, and traffic congestion. I am also concerned over the safety of our children while at school. This could be harmful to children who walk to school, for their safety. I am also concerned about the quality of life for the residents that live around this area. We have already seen an increase in crime with the condos that were built in this area a year previous.
I can imagine the problems of a four story apartment overlooking our playground, where young children are at play. Why is their safety and protection not being taken in to account?
What about the garbage and items that can be thrown into our backyard? Literally where the children play?
I do not believe there is any other school in this area of Cache Valley where they are surrounded with this kind of building establishment.
We value the simple, small town feel that attracts wonderful students and families to our school. I am grateful for the quality of education we receive here at TECS.
I have attached the proposed agenda for the town meeting. It is this Thursday, October 27th at the Logan City Hall, 290 north, 100 west, Logan city. It is very disappointing that this was only brought to our attention, a week prior. We are trying to get this out to the news media. To have a voice of concern. If you are able, please consider my plea, as a very concerned parent, to help us get this story out into the community.
Jenna Oakey
Hyrum
