To the editor:
The time for division is over. We’re in multiple crises. Utah needs honest talk. Folks, we all know it, but nobody wants to say it: The emperor has no clothes. It’s now beyond the pale to suggest that, “His tweeting and name-calling make me uncomfortable, but he stands up for my conservative values.” Those days are gone. You cannot, in good faith, vote for him again because he, "appoints conservative judges," "creates jobs," "maintains our borders," or "upholds your morals."
The stark truth is you’re staring at an overweight, naked 74-year old man. Outward dressings have fallen away. The poll numbers are sagging. You’ve been fooled once, but it is unlikely you will fall for those “red meat” tricks again (tax cut reprise!). Fact is, the POTUS is a racist, malignant narcissist, a chronic liar (19,000 and mounting), a philanderer, and a criminal on several fronts. A violent hate-filled speech on Independence Day! A man-child hurling depraved insults. In what way do these traits suit Utah’s majority? Sear the image into your mind: His majesty is nude and grandly posturing in the public forum.
The imagined king is playing golf while +130,000 Americans are dead. This overexposed amateur has presided over the worst record on earth for handling the coronavirus pandemic. Let that sink in. With our exceptional research and medical abilities, we come in dead last, by double the next country’s totals. What’s missing is any form of leadership. In crises such as world wars, depressions, and pandemics presidents have united us. Our morally unclothed head of state, early on, decided that the federal government had little or no role to play – because it might make him look bad (see malignant narcissist). So, the answer, naturally, was to foist this on governors. States competing against states for medical supplies; a diabolical experiment in 50 flavors; “opening up the economy” of each in uncoordinated fashion; randomly declaring meat packing “essential.” Sorry minorities, a pound of flesh was needed. A coward’s epitaph seems apt: “The buck stops there.”
Utah, you helped appoint this commander-sans-briefs. But we’re all experiencing the grotesque display. The pitiful site of, not only his rawness, but the entire country naked and twisting in the wind. He’s shunned our friends and embraced our foes. He’s emboldened white supremacist and rogue policing. He facilitated an ugly environment where civil servants, scientists, and healthcare workers who don’t provide “the right answers” are publicly attacked.
This is not what Utahns represent. While you looked away an unseemly poser popularized rhetorical porn. Fellow citizens have been savaged. This is not conservatism. This charlatan POTUS has been strutting around bare bottomed and you pretended not to see. Enough Utah. Never again.
Paul C. Rogers
Logan