To the editor:
As I watched people storming the Capitol on the news, I shed some tears. I am saddened that so many people will support the overturn of our republic as we know it. The refusal of our president to peaceably transfer power to the person who was lawfully elected is an act that, if perpetuated, will overturn our government as we know it, along with the freedoms we enjoy. President Trump has, it would seem, incited these insurrections and the people need to sue for peace and need to support what our forefathers set up, the Constitution of the United States of America.
Sharolyn Richards
Wellsville