To the editor:
Taylor, I want to offer my condolences for the sadness and disdain you seem to have for America at this time; and surely, you, undoubtedly, are not alone. You included the following observations in your letter July 16th:
“There has never been a time in American history that was great for the majority of people who live here. … never a period in American history that has truly been equal for all. … Here’s to dismantling systems that uphold systemic bigotry. Here’s to fighting for an America that has been, one that’s truly free for everyone.”
Taylor, the lack of equality for mankind has been going on long before America existed. Study historical scriptures. The well-known producer/director Cecil B. DeMille introduced the first showing of The Ten Commandments (1956) with these words: “The story of the birth of freedom is the story of Moses. It’s theme is whether men are to be ruled by God’s laws or whether to be ruled by the whims of a dictator, such as Rameses. … Are men to be the property of the state, or the free souls under God? That same battle continues throughout the world today.”
You mentioned “our leaders are dividing us.” This is not new. Read about the America that Abraham Lincoln knew. Groups of men both in and out of even his own party were at work to tear the nation apart during the late 1850s, and during the Civil War.
After the Battle of Antietam, Abraham Lincoln declared to his assembled (but divisive Cabinet), “I made a solemn vow before God, that if General Lee was driven back from Pennsylvania, I would crown the result by the declaration of freedom to the slaves.” The Emancipation Proclamation was issued in Sep 1862.
Be sure to review the background of Lincoln’s prayer to Almighty God for a victory at Gettysburg (1863) then read Lincoln’s dedication of the land as a cemetery. It summarizes the first 80 years of America as a nation and ends with a plea: “It is for us the living, rather, to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us- that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion - that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain-that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
America has grown to be great. Progress is slowed when we as individuals choose to follow the wolves in sheep’s clothing instead of God.
Barbara Haines
Logan