To the editor
We are grateful for the many ways our families and community support the residents of nursing homes, assisted living centers and seniors. Because of the congregate nature of housing and the underlying medical conditions seniors often have, this population is at greater risk for being affected by COVID-19. For that reason nursing homes and assisted livings across the nation have placed restrictions on visitors to protect their residents. Sunshine Terrace Foundation joins them in following the guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to ensure that those who live with us are safe.
However, restricting visits does not mean curtailing communication from family and friends. Social connections are important, especially in this difficult and ever-changing time. We encourage you to use email, FaceTime, Skype, snail mail or a simple old-fashioned telephone call to check in with the seniors you know. Communicate with their family or care center to find the best way, the best day and best time to connect. Social distance should not mean social isolation.
Together, we will continue to provide the physical and social support our community members deserve and desire. We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming each other back in the future.
Bryan Erickson
CEO, Sunshine Terrace Foundation