Many citizens in Cache Valley will recall the voter initiative on the ballot in 2018, Proposition 4, also called the “Better Boundaries” initiative. Perhaps you, along with more than half a million other voters in Utah, voted for this citizen initiative. The initiative passed into law that year. Its goal was to usher in fair voting district maps to help ensure that citizens would be empowered to choose politicians, rather than politicians picking their voters. The initiative set up a nonpartisan redistricting commission to create maps that would help voters to elect representatives who were more responsive to the needs of average citizens, needs such as better schools, roads, and other public services.
The Utah Independent Redistricting Commission worked for nearly a year to re-draw the state’s voting districts in a fair manner. They visited many cities throughout the state and gathered voter input both in person and online. I attended their public meeting in Logan and was extremely impressed by the process. Their resulting maps intentionally kept cities and counties in the same district so that citizens with like needs could vote on their interests. However, the Utah Legislature immediately distorted the will of the people. Instead of accepting any of the commission’s map choices, the Legislature substituted their own maps, which were expressly engineered to keep currently elected officials in their seats. These new maps are blatantly unfair as they slice communities into as many as three or four voting districts. They subvert the will of the people for the next 10 years, until the next U.S. Census forces the development of new maps.
Another name for what the Utah Legislature has done is “gerrymandering.” Politicians gerrymander in order to hold on to power and to choose which voters to pay attention to and which to ignore. This abuse of power should not be allowed to stand.
Two prominent organizations, the League of Women Voters of Utah and the Mormon Women for Ethical Government, along with several citizens, have filed a lawsuit seeking to redress this wrong. I hope you will also join in embracing fair districting. The citizens of Utah need to ensure that no matter what we look like or where we live, our voices can be heard when we go to the ballot box or mail in our ballots. Simply put, fair districting is good government.