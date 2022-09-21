There seems to be a difference of opinion between the people of Utah and the world we live on. We the people of Utah would like to believe that the Great Salt Lake would not just dry up and put Utah's economic center and the headquarters of the LDS church in peril, but the world we live on is revealing in no uncertain terms that, ready or not, human caused aridification of the West is happening.
It's hard to say whether or when exactly Salt Lake will dry up. A general principle is that science does better than guesswork, but it's not just about science. A lot depends on how we respond to it. Would it be fair to say, that, to date, Utah’s official attitude has mostly been to pretend that we can live in 20th century forever? I’m not exaggerating too much there, am I? The world we live on, however, doesn’t agree. In the world we live on, humanity's greenhouse gas emissions have predictable consequences that are profoundly bad for humans today and get much worse for our children. On the bright side, people can change surprisingly readily at times and face up to a problem even one we've been refusing to face for decades. Quite often, we find that, not only is it not so terrible to face a thing one has been refusing to face, one thrives on doing so. Renewable energy, for example, is today’s growth industry for the entire West and Utah stands to win big. Utah’s customer for electricity, California, wants clean electricity. Instead of suing them, let’s give the customer what they want.
Renewable energy is happening. There are those who talk about it on social media and say it’ll never work and there are those of us who put it to work in the actual physical world we live on. Solar panels, batteries, electric vehicles, heat pump furnaces, and heat pump water heaters work and cost less to operate and maintain than their fossil carbon counterparts. Some may call it “woke,” as if it’s some kind of a shame to be awake. I call it common sense to save money. I call it clean living and good manners to be respectful of the airshed and of the watershed. For this world is our Earthly temple. Let us keep it clean.
I'm voting with my dollars for renewable energy. I'm voting in the November election for Patrick Belmont for the state Legislature District 3 because he understands water and it’s high time we have some people in the Utah Legislature who understand water.