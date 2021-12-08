I want to address concerns about the recent situation at Sky View High School regarding the diversity training and video which was shown. The administration had a diversity training which allowed Mrs. Thompson to show a video that felt inappropriate to many. This situation seems to have developed from good intentions by administrators to promote diversity in schools but became divisive with the playing of the video. Some have been offended by recent Cache County School District comments apologizing for the video. However, this video has only created greater division in our communities which showcases there are better ways for us to tackle these complex issues.
In regards to recent comments made by school district employee Katy Shoemaker, I believe some of her assertions were incorrect and misguiding. First, she said “It starts with the parents. I wish that parents prepared their children to be kind and respectful to children who are not like them.” I hope as well that parents teach their kids to be respectful of those who are different but her statements make it appear most parents are not already doing so.
She went on to say “I had students reach out from Sky View who were attesting to the racism that they hear every day in the hallways and nobody brings it up because it's the majority of the students.” Majority of students? This is an appalling statement as I graduated from Sky View High School in 2019. Although I am certain there are some students who fit this description, I feel most students are loving at Sky View. While going to school, I saw great levels of love and acceptance for all students regardless of skin color. That being said, administrators should take action when racist events occur.
Ms. Shoemakers’ portrayal of most Sky View students as being “racists” is offensive and untruthful. I discussed this with dozens of former students and several current students. They all attested that they rarely if ever saw racist acts and comments being made.
When racist acts are committed we need to address those situations as the administration has, but Mrs. Shoemakers’ words are depicting Sky View High School inaccurately. I hope we can find common ground to work out these issues and cultivate greater civility in our communities. My fellow neighbors of Cache Valley, let us stand united under the belief that all people are equal and deserve respect.