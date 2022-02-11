County Executive David Zook expressed his views on abortion with clarity and sensitivity during the UPR interview which was the basis for Sydney Dahle’s article in the Herald Journal. I urge everyone to listen to the nearly hour-long interview at upr.org/show/access-utah. Sydney Dahle reached out to Zook and made a story out of his expressing his personal views on a very controversial, difficult topic – abortion. She got him to expound on his personal feelings about abortion and made him the story – because he is pro-life. David Zook is an elected official and attempted to be honest when confronted with a controversial question during a scheduled, planned and generally balanced radio interview.
Zook made genuine statements based on his personal views and religious beliefs. It is time leaders have courage to discuss sensitive topics when asked - to lance the boil and get it out there as Zook did. He may have regrets as the original interview swung from vaccine mandates to abortion and will likely be more cautious in the future. But, let’s applaud his courage and honesty and, if necessary, keep the discussion going. If pro-abortion advocates want to have a conversation on this topic, as a community, let’s do it. Call a town hall and bring together people from all sides to express their views on abortion. We will touch on everything – history of abortion, Roe v. Wade, fetal tissue harvesting, late-term abortions and the use of fetal tissue in vaccine research – everything.