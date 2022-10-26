We are so grateful to live in the greatest country in the world! Part of saying that is because of where we live, here in the valley of these wondrous mountains, and because of the people who are here with us. Each of us is a blessed part of this great country. Another part of this greatness is our freedoms, much more than we can count, and for some of us much more than we will ever understand. One of these freedoms is the freedom of speech.
Free speech is not a forum for insulting, slanderous thoughts and emotions. Just because we disagree does not mean we have to be disagreeable.
We’ve known and served with Dave Erickson for over three decades. His action, behavior, and life have impressed us so much that he has earned our support and trust. Service to his family, community, and county says more to us than one person’s negative thoughts, ideas, and words.
Another person that we honor and respect very much is Lynn Lemon. We have served with him and have known him for many years. He served nobly as the Cache County executive for 20½ years. He is supporting Marc Ensign.
We do not know Mr. Zook nor Mr. Ensign. But we do know Lynn and Dave and would follow their counsel and wisdom because they are people we do know and respect their opinions. Thus, we will be writing in Marc Ensign as the Cache County Executive/Surveyor.
