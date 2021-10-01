We are the homeowners cited in the Herald Journal article from Sept. 23, “Fire on Providence porch appears more than teen prank.” On Sept. 21, Jeanette was awoken shortly after midnight to see flames rising on the porch of our 120-year-old historic wood home. While she was able to extinguish the fire and close the propane valve, the outcome could have been tragic. As anyone who has faced this would feel, we are concerned about our safety and upset that any person would believe this to be an appropriate action for any reason. Yet we are filled with gratitude for our friends, community and the Cache Sheriff’s Office for responding so quickly. The law officers followed up in a concerned and diligent manner. This makes us feel safer. We are also grateful to the Herald Journal for seeing the importance of getting this news out to the Cache Valley community.
We are overwhelmed by the response of our wonderful neighbors in Providence. The outpouring of concern and affection from all of our neighbors is not a surprise, but it is a confirmation that this is a wonderful community to live in, to raise children in, and in which we can grow into our golden years. To our neighbors we offer our sincere thanks and affection.
And finally, to the person who committed trespass and arson at our home we cannot know or claim to understand the motivation for your actions. Do you understand the potential consequences of this act? Has your action contributed in any way to supporting the ideals of our community, country and Constitution? We are open to talking about approaches to personal freedom, community management and government policy but if you choose a destructive path, constructive resolution will not be possible. How fortunate we all are to live in a unique and beautiful place, inhabited by people with such warmth and caring about each other. We look forward to many more years of living in this community. We are committed to supporting this community as an inclusive home for future generations of neighbors.