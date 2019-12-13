To the editor:
A number of letters to the editor have addressed many reasons why Utahns do NOT need a tax cut. Tax cuts should be saved for the next recession to help revive the economy.
With our toxic winter inversions, tax revenue that would be lost through proposed cuts should be used to subsidize replacing state and municipal vehicles with electric and hybrid vehicles appropriately matched to intended use.
With Emery and Carbon counties losing jobs and population as coal is phased out, tax revenues should provide job training and encourage new businesses in these counties affected by the transition to clean fuels.
Climate disruption is real and costing Utah and U.S. taxpayers as we deal with widespread climate disasters. Until we have a carbon tax we need to use these “excess” revenues that politicians want to reduce to reduce air pollution and ameliorate the impact of coal mine closures on workers and communities.
Jean M. Lown
Logan