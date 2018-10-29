To the editor:
As a member of the Cache County School Board, I have been very impressed with Terryl Warner and what she has accomplished as the State Board member representing District 1. She has been a strong advocate for children and will always put them first. Terryl understands the needs of the community and will always do what is best for our children. She is a hardworking and dedicated public servant and advocate for our community.
I give Terryl my full support and would encourage you to do the same. Please join me in re-electing Terryl Warner for State School Board.
Randall Bagley
Providence