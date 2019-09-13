To the editor
A sincere thank you to the families who accepted my invitation to install metal veteran markers on their loved ones’ headstones that past couple of weekends. It was a pleasure meeting you and hearing of your veteran. Any person who has served in the military is considered a veteran and is entitled to be recognized at his or her grave with a distinctive metal marker. The traditional brass one is $45 and the newer aluminum on is $25. Both are weather worthy. Please keep my name and phone number and when you are ready to honor your veteran with a grave marker, I will be happy to accompany you to any valley cemetery to install the marker of your choice. Phone me at 435 512-1269.
Joseph Hawkes
Logan