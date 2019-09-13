To the editor:
I love summer in Cache Valley! This one has been a wonderful one! I had my very first milkshake at The Bluebird soda fountain. I went to see "The Wizard of Oz" on the big screen at The Utah Theatre. I spent many happy hours with family at Merlin Olsen Park. I have savored the tastes of summer at the Gardeners' Market. Very soon, the majestic mountains that cradle and protect us will be painted red and gold and orange. Before too long, it will be time for the Pumpkin Walk and a trip to the corn maze. The night skies will echo the sound of football game cheers and the air will smell of wood smoke from evening bonfires.
I am so glad Cache Valley is my home. It is such a wonderful place to live. I just want to say thank you to all the people who make it that way. Thank you to the elected officials for the time you spend making our valley a better place. Thank you to the policemen, firemen and other first responders for keeping us safe. Thank you to the doctors, dentists and nurses who take care of us. Thank you to the teachers who inspire our children. Thank you to the librarians, the crossing guards, the road construction workers, the grocery store clerks, the restaurant servers, the movie ticket-takers, and so many others.
Thank you most of all to everyone who tries their best to just be a good neighbor. As a community, we have experienced tragedy and loss. We have seen the worst of humanity. But through it all, we have come together, mourned together, and moved forward together. Bless the heart of this wonderful Cache Valley forever! I am honored and proud to be one of you!
Beth Blake
Smithfield