I would like to publicly thank Mr. McCollum and all others for their dedication to the Logan, Utah, Herald Journal. His Editor’s Corner articles are intriguing and I will miss reading them when he retires in November. In my few interactions with Mr. McCollum I have found him to be honest, courteous, professional, and willing to provide factual local news that today’s society underappreciates.
With instant access to “news” too many people are abandoning small local newspapers. This is frightening as we need reporters who literally put boots on the ground to investigate and report information that affect us as a community and holds all facets of society accountable. Our founding fathers knew this when they penned the First Amendment to our Constitution that guarantees free speech and press. It imperils democracy when people use the term "fake news." Meanwhile, readers of news must validate their sources.
Jamal Khashoggi, a self-exiled Saudi Arabian, was assassinated and dismembered by agents of the Saudi government for articles he wrote that were critical of the Saudi rulers. Khashoggi is just one example of a brave reporter sacrificing his life for transparency and truth.
Could that ever happen here in America? Yes. The Committee to Protect Journalists (https://cpj.org/) provides data about journalists murdered in the U.S. and throughout the world. It’s shocking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.