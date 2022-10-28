Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

I would like to publicly thank Mr. McCollum and all others for their dedication to the Logan, Utah, Herald Journal. His Editor’s Corner articles are intriguing and I will miss reading them when he retires in November. In my few interactions with Mr. McCollum I have found him to be honest, courteous, professional, and willing to provide factual local news that today’s society underappreciates.

