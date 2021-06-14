To the editor:
On June 4, 25 Utah Legislators published an op-ed in the Deseret News entitled “Republicans need to engage in climate politics,” endorsing the concept of carbon fee and dividend as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. From the op-ed: “We support a carbon dividends approach that puts a fee on carbon emissions and returns all the money to the American people in dividend checks. This approach does not require heavy-handed government oversight. The fee gives the markets an incentive to move to cleaner technologies, while the dividend protects families from the effect of higher energy prices. Most families should come out financially ahead, and they will be rewarded for reducing emissions however they choose. … Carbon dividends will also put American manufacturers on a level playing field with the rest of the world by applying the carbon fee to goods imported from countries that aren’t doing their part to reduce emissions. American manufacturing is among the cleanest in the world, but right now gets no competitive advantage from that, as our regulations incentivize manufacturers to leave the country. A border carbon adjustment will reward environmental stewardship and position our manufacturers to grow and create jobs without giving other countries a free pass to pollute. We must continue to lead the world by creating better policy.
“Environmental stewardship is a core value to younger voters, including young Republicans. The carbon dividends plan has earned the support of both Utah College Republicans and Utah Young Republicans. Carbon pricing has the support of major business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, and the American Petroleum Institute.”
A heart-felt thanks to these representatives: Sen. Jacob Anderegg (Lehi, SD13), Rep. Melissa G. Ballard (North Salt Lake, HD20), Rep. Kera Birkeland (Morgan, HD53), 2020 gubernatorial candidate Jeff Burningham (Provo), Sen. Curt Bramble (Provo, SD16), Sen. Kirk Cullimore (Sandy, SD9), Former Rep. Becky Edwards (North Salt Lake, HD20), Rep. Joel Ferry (Brigham City, HD1), Former Rep. Brian Greene (Pleasant Grove, HD57), Rep. Craig Hall (West Valley City, HD33), Rep. Steve Handy (Layton, HD16), Former Rep. Fred Hunsaker (Logan, HD4), Rep. Dan Johnson (Logan, HD4), Sen. John Johnson (Ogden, SD19), 2016 gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Johnson (Holladay), Rep. Marsha Judkins (Provo, HD61), Rep. Robert Spendlove (Sandy, HD49), Rep. Jeff Stenquist (Draper, HD51), Rep. Jordan Teuscher (South Jordan, HD42), Rep. Steve Waldrip (Eden, HD8), Rep. Ray Ward (Bountiful, HD19), Rep. Ryan Wilcox (Ogden, HD7), former Rep. and Commissioner of Agriculture Logan Wilde (Croydon, HD53), Rep. Mike Winder (West Valley City, HD30), and Chris Wilson (Logan, SD25).
Charles Ashurst
Logan