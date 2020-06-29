To the editor:
Another message to Mitt:
Mitt, there is no question that Trump needs help. He needs help in identifying the many lies and fake news he tells and posts (he seems incapable of telling the truth); he needs help identifying the egregious policy blunders he makes (from international relations to coronavirus); he needs help recognizing that his effort to divide this country into warring camps is highly detrimental to our society (promoting white power advocates, condemning those who disagree with him as “traitors”); and he needs help in recognizing when he clearly violates the law (Ukraine and China election influence to name but two). Thank you for being one of the few Republicans in Congress who has the morality, courage, and dedication to our country to confront him with his failings. Please keep it up.
John Keith
North Logan