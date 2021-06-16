To the editor:
Why would 25 of Utah’s Republican political leaders, (including three from Cache Valley), Utah College Republicans, Utah Young Republicans, major business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, and the American Petroleum Institute support placing a price on carbon based fuels?
“We support a carbon dividends approach that puts a fee on carbon emissions and returns all the money to the American people in dividend checks. This approach does not require heavy-handed government oversight. The fee gives the markets an incentive to move to cleaner technologies, while the dividend protects families from the effect of higher energy prices. Most families should come out financially ahead, and they will be rewarded for reducing emissions however they choose. All will benefit from the cleaner air that will result from these policies.”
Please express your gratitude for their farsighted vision in assuring our health and economy will thrive in a new climate of extremes.
Jack Greene
Smithfield