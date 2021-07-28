I recently drove a friend up Logan Canyon and turned up Temple Fork with the intention of taking him up to Ephraim's Grave in Long Hollow. We stopped momentarily to look at the amazing beaver dam and pond not far from the turn off up Temple Fork. We were traveling in an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee that has newer Michelin all season tires, which are not aggressive treads. An observant Forest Service employee, JD Armentraut, warned us that the grizzly bear's gravesite had just received a substantial amount of rainfall, and to be careful. We parted ways with the ranger and proceeded up the dry road.
As we began to turn down the road to the gravesite, we observed the road was very torn up from one or two vehicles which had struggled to come out of the hollow on the slick clay road. My friend and I wisely decided to abort our visit that day and carefully backed up, using our 4-wheel drive to stay out of trouble, not get into more. We had not driven 100 yards when a familiar Forest Service truck with very aggressive tires came around the bend as Mr. Armentrout had come the extra mile and then some to make sure we were safe in our sojourn. Although we wisely did not challenge the muddy road that day, he was there to have our backs.
I have had many encounters with the professionals at the Forest Service offices, and I just wanted to express my gratitude for all they do on a daily basis and particularly on that occasion.