To the editor:
Adapting to social distancing, particularly during a time of long standing tradition like Easter, has been hard. Thank you to Utah Public Radio for hosting a non-denominational Easter Sunrise worship. At a time when it would be easy to isolate and pull apart, they helped bring people together to focus on joy and a common belief. Many hands and voices were needed to create the service and they have my thanks and gratitude.
The sharing of the peace is a tradition in my church that I gravely miss — the hands extended, the hugs, the smiles and words of peace. The human connection in a spiritual place is only one element of my "old life" I miss greatly. To receive text messages from friends stating "Peace be with you!" during that moment in the service as the sun was beginning to rise will be a memory I treasure. I look forward to the day we can once again take up our old traditions — with new twists I'm sure — and spend time with people we care about in person.
Amy Anderson
Logan