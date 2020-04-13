Letter logo (new)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

Adapting to social distancing, particularly during a time of long standing tradition like Easter, has been hard. Thank you to Utah Public Radio for hosting a non-denominational Easter Sunrise worship. At a time when it would be easy to isolate and pull apart, they helped bring people together to focus on joy and a common belief. Many hands and voices were needed to create the service and they have my thanks and gratitude.

The sharing of the peace is a tradition in my church that I gravely miss — the hands extended, the hugs, the smiles and words of peace. The human connection in a spiritual place is only one element of my "old life" I miss greatly. To receive text messages from friends stating "Peace be with you!" during that moment in the service as the sun was beginning to rise will be a memory I treasure. I look forward to the day we can once again take up our old traditions — with new twists I'm sure — and spend time with people we care about in person.

Amy Anderson

Logan

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.