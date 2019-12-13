To the editor:
I would like, somewhat belatedly, to thank the two men in the blue van from USU's Huntsman School of Business who were such stand-up guys and good citizens on Nov. 5 when they witnessed my automobile accident in front of the Logan Senior Center. An elderly lady had jaywalked across 100 East. These guys slammed on their brakes to avoid hitting her, and the truck behind did the same. I was third in line, and though I too hit my brakes, I collided with the pickup in front of me. These two fine men insisted on staying around as witnesses to the event. Their intervention saved me from getting a ticket. I failed to get their names; they deserve commendation and my thanks. I am likewise grateful for the police officer's help.
Finally, I caution people leaving from the Senior Center NOT to jaywalk across the street but rather to use a crosswalk at either corner, 200 or 300 North. I doubt the woman whose heedless action caused the event even noticed what was happening.
God bless us, every one.
Linda K. Bradak
Logan