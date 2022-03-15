Ukraine, we feel your pain! Now, the pain has hit us — at our gas pumps, and most of who we have become as a nation and world built on fossil fuels. Our pain will be miniscule next to yours, a small penance in your behalf. Recent polls show 71% of U.S. citizens are willing to pay more at the pump to help ease your way.
Taking a longer view and broader sweep, how much blood and treasure, must we continue to sacrifice before we rid ourselves of the fossil fuel scourge? Wars in the Middle East, now Russia, whose military is funded primarily through selling oil. Countless trillions of dollars and millions of lives have been lost to continue the flow. Add to this global warming, the existential threat that portends to destroy civilizations and earth’s biosphere, which all lives depend on.
Now we can offer an escape route from our dependency by placing a tax on carbon based fuels. Called the “Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act,” it would greatly expedite our transition to a safer, cleaner, financially secure future. According to most businesses, economists, and scientists, the market forces it would engender provides the fastest route away from fossil fuels, when combined with energy conservation and efficiency measures.
The “Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act” would give a dividend to all U.S. citizens which would more than cover the increased energy costs for lower and middle-income citizens. Most importantly, a border adjustment for imports would level the playing field by encouraging the rest of the world to move away from fossil fuels, improving our national security, providing millions of jobs, dramatically enhancing our health, and begin to heal our planet.