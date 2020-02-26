To the editor:
Are you carbon fossils getting your dark money's worth? / What about those children you gave birth? / Aren't they included in your dark money's worth? / You sure spent your dark money all too well. / How are you finding it? Like heaven or more like hell? / Your home address, planet Earth, does that ring a bell?
Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, / well now he went unto the Arctic Council to sayo, / Thank you for the riches that layo / beneath that ice / that are just so nice, / to get them, I'd destroy paradise.
So get that greenhouse gas into the air. / No one can prove there are any consequences anywhere / except to lay bare the riches under there. / And even if the consequences are the worst, / if we don't grab it, Russia will get there first / and then our whole dark bubble will burst.
Oh well now please.
You carbon fossils and your fossil carbon, / stop borrowing so much from my children. / Cleaning up your carbon will cost trillions. / Roll up your sleeves. Use capitalism. Find solutions. / Just like you've done before.
Charles Ashhurst
Logan