To the editor:
Time to analyze one of the scariest words in Utah politics, “socialism.” We can create simple definitions of the two competing socio-economic systems based just on their names. “Capitalism” is a system of, by, and for “capital” or money. “Socialism” is a system of, by, and for “society,” or people. In a pandemic, the capitalist thinks, “How can I make money off this disaster?” and perhaps hoards hand sanitizer to sell at a profit. The socialist thinks, “How can we all best get through this?” and perhaps distributes hand sanitizer to neighbors.
Why would anyone choose greed over generosity? The rich have done everything they can to make “socialism” and “compassion” dirty words. They invented a fantasy called “free market,” which (they claim with no evidence) magically makes the results of greed “fair.” They’re desperate to keep people from seeing that countries can prosper AND give all their citizens a good standard of living.
To get a real sense of modern socialism and how it works, look at the Scandinavian countries and see how much better they’ve handled the pandemic than has the U.S. They’ve been thinking “people” not “profits.” Or look back at the socialist experiments of the LDS church, like Brigham City. Or analyze the interactions of people you admire in your community, many of which are based on the socialist idea of doing good for all.
Most of us are really socialists — we care more about people than about profit. We can’t let the greedy convince us that helping others is bad.
Brock Dethier
Logan