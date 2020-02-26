To the editor:
It is with a heavy heart that I bid farewell to the country I have loved all of my life. No, I am not going anywhere. My country has left me. The 244-year experiment has ended. The dream I hoped would last forever has failed. America as beacon, that shining city set on a hill. A nation blest above all other nations. Example to the world. That nation was based on a Constitution of fairness, freedom, and opportunity for all. A Constitution written to reward integrity and goodness, to secure power in the hands of the people, not a corrupt leader or a partisan few.
Ben Franklin said America was “a republic, if you can keep it.” (Well, we couldn’t)
Abraham Lincoln called us a democracy, “a government of, by, and for the people.” (It no longer is.)
Didn’t you learn when you were young that all men and women are equal before the law? Didn’t you learn that we have three separate, independent and co-equal branches of government, created that way to check and balance the misuse of power? Didn’t you thrill to the idea that we were a melting pot, accepting of all, where a symbol of our nation stood in an eastern harbor and called, “Give me your poor, your tired, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free”? Didn’t you learn that a strong and free press was valued for its very ability to keep leaders honest and answerable to the law?
Not one of these is true any longer in Donald Trump’s America.
What, you say? Our election will save us, and purge us of this “strongman,” this autocrat who has assaulted America?
No.
As with despots in other (fallen) nations, Trump and his enablers, post-impeachment, are grasping at ways to wrest a fair and legal election from the people. Trump is not only ignoring but hiding from the public the most recent U.S. intelligence report showing that Russia is actively engaged in election interference again this cycle. Trump has purposefully gutted the Federal Election Commission, the DHS, and other departments whose duty it was to ensure fair elections, accurate voting machines that cannot be corrupted, and free access by all citizens to the ballot.
Yes, Trump has corrupted America. Now he is actively and frantically corrupting the election process. In short, we can no longer be certain that our votes will be fairly counted. Significantly more than half of the nation is strongly against Trump, does not agree with his policies, and hopes he will be voted out of office.
Sadly, however, I no longer trust that I live in a country where the voice of the people will prevail.
Eric W Jensen
Preston