To the editor:
I've seen a number of letters to the editor and statements elsewhere over the last few weeks that have me worried over the state of our country.
What I think we all take for granted, and what makes this country great, is the stability of our elections and the peaceful transfer of power. The polarization, demonization, and inability to discuss simple political differences endangers that peaceful transfer of power and American exceptionalism with it. To me, we are all guilty of the idolatry of politics.
We spend and donate billions of dollars to political races, some out of state. We might choose an ideology (liberalism, conservatism, socialism, etc.), look up what is entailed in that ideology, and then painfully flex and twist our political and even religious views around that ideology. It is even at the point where we refuse to take even basic and temporary steps to prevent the spread of disease in the name of politics.
This idolatry of politics shows when we come to treat politics as more of a sporting event or drama that we can be hooked to instead of what it really is, an imperfect means to "form a more perfect Union" with imperfect men. It also shows when we see flags draped across our vehicles, homes, and places of business that are not the symbols of our country, but the symbols of politicians. Idolatry of politics, with the combination of social media algorithms and news platforms catering to our political inclinations, now has us at a point where we can't even agree on what should be basic facts.
We can repent and change, of course. We can start by casting aside political labels such as conservative, liberal, or progressive. We can put less emphasis on political brands (Democrat or Republican) and base our votes on the platforms of our candidates and not the letter next to their names. We can seek out those we disagree with and "attempt to understand their positions better than they understand it themselves,” as General James Mattis put it. Finally, with the new transition of power, we can all continue the great American tradition of putting aside our political differences and accepting the results of the election no matter how much it may disappoint us.
Camren Hansen
Smithfield