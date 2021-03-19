To the editor:
The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” The decree distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions since any such sacramental recognition could be confused with marriage. The Vatican holds that gays must be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered.” God “does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him,” it said.
They are following the perfect example set by Jesus Christ when the scribes and Pharisees brought to Him a woman who was taken in adultery. He asked her, “Woman, where are those thine accusers? Hath no man condemned thee? She said, no man Lord. And Jesus said unto her, Neither do I condemn thee: go and sin no more.” (John 8) Jesus could see the value of the person, while condemning their actions that were contrary to His teachings. The idea of separating the sin from the sinner is one of the most difficult challenges of life.
In our current atmosphere of politics there is almost a complete lack of saying good things about a person when the commentator disagrees with the ideology of that person. I confess that I have been caught up in this attitude. How can I be a true Christian if I trash people instead of just disagreeing with their ideology. It is hard! I would love to see more commentators follow the example of Jesus Christ, and then with optimistic hope, maybe this would spill over into our mainstream media of communication, and influence more kindness instead of vitriol.
Dickson Williams
Logan