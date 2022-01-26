I am appalled by the recent arrogance of the State Legislature overturning the SLC mask mandate. By so doing, state elected officials have again disregarded the advice and pleas of public health and medical professionals with the expertise and primary purpose to safeguard the public’s health. They have previously traded the opportunity to exercise their legitimate authority to enact policy for the public good for a mess of political pottage by prohibiting selective immunization mandates. Kudos to those officials who bucked such opportunism. While immunization remains the gold standard, masks especially when worn in mass also help. With rare exceptions mask wearing is not a hardship or health hazard, only an inconvenience.
Elected officials are hypocritical when thanking dedicated health care workers who are exhausted and stretched to the limit and then failing to enact sound public health policy which would make their jobs less difficult. State leaders should also temper their mutual back patting. Utah from the outset has done relatively little to control the pandemic compared to several nearby States that have been more proactive in enacting prudent public health measures.
Would those who callously advocate letting the pandemic “rip” even at the cost of a few extra lives think twice if the affected were one of their own? One way or another, we will eventually emerge from this pandemic having experienced significant illness and death, much of it preventable if we only had the will.
Finally, elected leaders, cease your incessant micromanagement and let local health professionals and public school officials do their job. Base your decisions on science and not on disinformation or a squeaky wheel constituency. Make the hard decisions. More pandemics are coming.