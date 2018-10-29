To the editor:
Fossil carbon energy is on the way out. Who says so? The fossil carbon energy industry. Did you know that Exxon Mobil, BP, Shell Oil, and others support the Carbon Leadership Council's carbon fee and dividend proposal which is more aggressive than the Citizens' Climate Lobby's?
According to a recent report from an oil and gas consulting group, Wood Mackenzie, "By 2035 the global energy transition will reach a point of no return.” So that being the case, problem solved, right? The market place is already phasing out fossil carbon energy. Yay capitalism.
The fly in the ointment, however, is the latest IPCC report. From a Green Tech Media article on the Wood Mackenzie report: "The transition is inevitable and powerful. But WoodMac[kensie]’s projections are still far behind the emissions scenarios that scientists say are necessary to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. In a report released by the U.N. this month, authors claimed the world needs to get 70 to 85 percent of its electricity from renewables by mid-century to limit warming to 1.5°C.
Yikes. Fortunately, there is a way forward. Let's budget ourselves an amount of CO2 we'll allow ourselves to emit as we transition to renewable energy. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report suggests 1.5 deg Celsius should be our worst-case upper limit if we aren't to bequeath dire consequences to our children. Once we've set ourselves a carbon budget, how do we implement it? A good place to start is the carbon fee and dividend proposal. The carbon fee is applied at the fossil carbon source, the oil well and the coal mine. The revenues are distributed to citizens. An analysis of the Citizens' Climate Lobby's fee and dividend proposal by Regional Economic Models Inc., which the state of Utah has employed for some its economic analyses, estimates CO2 emissions decline by 52 percent, employment increases by 2.8 million, air pollution deaths decrease by 227,000 and gross domestic product increases by $1.3 trillion in the USA after 20 years.
Charles Ashurst
Logan