If you were driving along and the road ahead of you was washed out, you would turn around and go another direction. For 30 years now scientists from many different parts of the world and fields of study have been warning us that our lifestyle on this planet is not sustainable. We have been ignoring them and have this decade to turn it around.

We are all familiar with boundaries we have to live within (e.g., financial, basic laws). Well, there are boundaries for life on this planet that humans need to stay within. Watch the special on Netflix “Breaking Boundaries.” These boundaries are discussed as well in numerous articles and books.

