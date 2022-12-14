If you were driving along and the road ahead of you was washed out, you would turn around and go another direction. For 30 years now scientists from many different parts of the world and fields of study have been warning us that our lifestyle on this planet is not sustainable. We have been ignoring them and have this decade to turn it around.
We are all familiar with boundaries we have to live within (e.g., financial, basic laws). Well, there are boundaries for life on this planet that humans need to stay within. Watch the special on Netflix “Breaking Boundaries.” These boundaries are discussed as well in numerous articles and books.
We cannot live without fresh water; look at what is happening to the Colorado River when we take too much water from it. We cannot live with polluted air; it is causing 7 ½ million deaths a year and high rates of asthma. We cannot live with a climate that is increasing in temperature. Look at what wildfires are doing. The largest forest in the world, the Amazon, is becoming dryer. People in warmer zones are struggling with the heat. This climate change is causing storms, drought and flooding that is destroying the homes and livelihoods of the most vulnerable people on earth who have contributed the least to it.
We cannot live with an ocean that is warming and becoming more acidic due to all the chemicals flowing into it from our farming and manufacturing practices and waste. This is destroying coral reefs that are home to numerous fish and help reduce the effect of storms on shorelines. The ocean takes up carbon dioxide through photosynthesis by plant-like organisms. This produces 50% of the oxygen on earth. One whale eats this phytoplankton, storing 33 tons of CO2 in their bodies long after they are dead.
We cannot live without biodiversity, in other words, the variety of animals and plants on this earth. Each plays a unique role. Look at the little bees, butterflies and birds that pollinate the crops we eat. Pesticides, loss of habitat and food are killing them. One million species of plants are now gone due to monoculture agriculture. Half the variety of birds have died off since the turn of this century. We need all biomes such as grasslands, wetlands and old growth forests. If we had to pay for all that trees do, we could not afford them. They give in silence.
Depressing? Yes. Impossible to change? No. If each of us were to listen to the science and alter our lifestyle, we can back it up. So please, give a damn about all of life on this planet, not just yours!
