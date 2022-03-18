In a world and political climate ripe with unmet expectations and big power grabs, I am looking to support local and state political candidates who are more interested in removing power from the current oligarchs than they are in obtaining more power or longer politically held positions for themselves.
Longtime politicians are not the public's friend. Current and prospective legislators who "tout" their seniority are exactly those whom I am not interested in voting into office. They are part of the problem of why Utah politics are in such a mess.
These problems occur locally as well – like current political candidates becoming paid lobbyists while also running as a state representative; local city councils who support unconstitutional ranked-choice voting measures; current and past candidates who accept large donations from political organizations that want to raise funds and bypass local control in our schools; current candidates who organize “campaign” events but exclude their opposition, while simultaneously making those invites look like the event is hosted by the county (was it coincidence or politics?).
We need state legislators and municipal representatives whose campaigns are funded mainly by you and me, not by large PACs or businesses – especially not those who aren’t even located in our valley. We need representatives who are more interested in helping restore more liberty and freedom back to the people, not attaching more strings to our citizenship which enslave us.
James Madison said, “If there be sufficient virtue and intelligence in the community, it will be exercised in the selection of these (representatives); so that we do not depend upon their virtue, or put confidence in our rulers, but in the people who are to choose them” (as quoted in The Debated in the Several State Conventions on the Adoption of the Federal Constitution, Vol. 5).
I urge each of you to stand up and become more interested in who you elect to represent you at the municipal, county, and state levels. Now is the time more than ever to seek for truth in all its forms.