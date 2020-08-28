To the editor:
We recently installed a heat pump furnace in our home. Our motivation was to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, but it's also had a side benefit. As we know, we humans have established a whole new season that starts in August for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere and in February for our Australian mates, the intense wildfire smoke season. Cough cough ouch. In the past, our choice was keep the windows open and take in that magnificent soup of toxins or shut the windows and sweat like hogs. A nice feature of the heat pump furnace is it cools just as readily as it heats. We now can close the windows, stay cool; and, because we also installed an electrostatic air cleaner on the furnace, we filter the smoke particles out of our air. It's a twofer, a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that cause the problem in the first place and a reduction of the misery resulting from the problem.
It's often the case that reduction of greenhouse gas emissions has side benefits like this. Switching from gasoline powered vehicles, lawn mowers, and snowblowers to electric versions, for example, not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but reduces our local air pollution problems here in Cache Valley. True, if the electricity comes from a polluting source, then we've merely shifted the pollution from one location to another, but electricity at least has the possibility of coming from a clean source, whereas a polluting snow blower is always going to be a polluting snow blower. A good place to start in cleaning up the electricity is to put up some solar panels. Not only is this good for our health and reduces our greenhouse gas emissions, it's good for our budgets too, as these electric appliances have lower operating costs and maintenance costs than their fossil carbon powered equivalents.
By the way. Poll after poll shows that a sizable majority of Americans believe that humanity's greenhouse gas emissions are destabilizing Earth's climate. Doesn't it follow that, if democracy were working in this country, we'd start to see public policies to address this problem? Whose interests does it serve to stifle democracy in this country? Might it be some interests with very deep pockets who'd just as soon we continue burning fossil carbon? And how might large numbers of people compete with large numbers of dollars for representation in this country? A good place to start is call your representative in Congress and politely explain that, if he or she would like your vote, he or she better be a co-sponsor of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. And vote.
Charles Ashurst
Logan