To the editor:
I do not know the answer to ending gun violence. I know a lot has to be done within homes. But nobody has control over any homes besides their own.
However, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney are part of a body of government that can make positive changes. We need to protect our people, be it more training required before purchasing a gun, specific trainings for different types of firearms, more thorough background checks, or more red flag laws. I am a gun owner — I even hold a concealed weapons license — and I accept and encourage these actions toward a safer world. Anyone who is willing to do more training before being able to purchase is going to use it more safely.
Our senators can and must take action. And make haste.
Rebecca Casperson
Smithfield