To the editor
Private car-booting companies are targeting college students and stealing their money. I’m currently a poor college student and had a long day of work this Tuesday. In an effort to motivate myself to do homework for six hours after an already long day of work, I decided to quickly grab a soda from the convenience store. The closest store to my apartment was Tandoori Oven, so I decided to go there. When I was driving past I realized every parking stall was taken, and I decided to park in the Pine View West parking lot right next to the store.
Usually I wouldn’t risk parking there due to the privately owned parking companies patrolling parking lots charging an outrageous $75 to remove a parking boot. However, due to the coronavirus canceling USU’s physical classes, there were approximately 60 open parking slots at 6 p.m. and decided my parking in a stall wouldn’t effect any residents living in the apartment complex. I parked my car and quickly ran inside to grab a drink. Almost immediately, a fellow college student ran in the store to grab me letting me know my car was being booted. I ran outside to two boots on my car after less than a full minute of being in the store.
The parking police employee was taking at least 20 pictures of my car from nearly every angle possible. I asked if there was anyway he could take the boots off considering he hadn’t even had time to walk back to his car. He said, “There’s nothing I can do.” There was obviously something he could’ve done considering he had the key and a decision to be a decent human being. He wouldn’t budge, so at 6 p.m. I paid $78 ($3 card fee) for the parking police to remove my boot when there were still at least 50 open spots in the parking lot.
So essentially my entire full day of work went to a “man” who sits in a parking lot all day targeting college students to steal that money within one minute.
This is not the first experience I have had dealing with the parking police. Last year I paid the same $78 fee to have my boot removed at a local LDS church because they start booting at midnight, but I was there at 12:01 a.m. They claimed that my car was a “liability to the church,” assuring me he was doing the right thing. What is the difference between midnight and 12:01 a.m.? Nothing. Every privately owned parking enforcement company has one goal, not to help parking situations, but to steal money.
Ryan Baker
Logan