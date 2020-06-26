To the editor:
Given the challenges of the summer of 2020, are we making wise choices regarding fireworks? Not using them would be a Fireworks Ceasefire. This week of June 21st, I’ve asked five persons for their thoughts concerning fireworks. I’ll use the terms of positive and negative for clarity.
The fire hazard danger of fireworks was pointed out by all as a negative given the dryness and hot temperatures we’re experiencing. All agreed that due to the virus, people gathering in groups to use fireworks is a negative. Childhood memories and our children’s memories of fireworks is a positive.
A creative person said it was time to find another way to celebrate the United States. He felt fireworks had worn out its time and is now a negative. Two persons, one older and one younger, felt money spent on fireworks is a negative because until COVID-19’s challenges are over, money should be saved and prioritized for food, mortgages and rent, auto and insurance payments and medical needs.
Several persons stated that with people being on edge due to the virus, loud explosions add anxiety, a negative. One person enjoys memories of how her children liked fireworks when they were young, that’s a positive, but then stated her grown son has PTSD from service in Iraq and he now intensely dislikes fireworks; that’s a negative. She suggested that fireworks be used only in designated areas away from towns so people who did not want to hear the loud noises were not forced to do so.
A twenty-something person said she likes for children and families to have a fun activity, that’s a positive, but that she’d like to see it strictly enforced that the fireworks only happen for three nights, from July 3rd to July 5th as beyond that it’s too much noise for herself, her family and their pets. Several persons stated that firework explosions caused their animals too much trauma, a negative.
Also please consider the wisdom and accuracy of celebrating our country on the date when the United States of America was actually formed. The United States government was officially formed on March 4, 1789, when the 1st United States Congress met and the Articles of Confederation were dissolved. The upside for this change is that the fire danger posed in March would be much less than in July.
In closing, there are seven negatives to three positives, which strongly supports avoiding fireworks this July. Please don’t buy them, don’t explode them and know you’ve made the right choice.
Thank you.
Susan Flann
Smithfield