With a name like Mike Johnson it may be confusing to know which Mike Johnson is which. But we know who we are! I had no idea there were two of us in Nibley until today. What is amazing is my wife is Shawna and there is another Shawna Johnson in Nibley as well. It is funny when presents she orders for me get delivered to the other Shawna. Consequently, I write to the editor to clear up any confusion.
Recently a letter to editor was written about the Ridgeline girls basketball team running up the score on Logan by one Mike Johnson from Nibley. Trust me, that was not this Mike Johnson. I applaud the Ridgeline girls for being so good at their sport! The Ridgeline girls basketball team is a classy group of girls and coaches that need to play every game at a high level in spite of their opponents weakness or history. I expect the Ridgeline girls basketball team be state champions and play at that high level of intensity each and every game.
To be very clear, this Mike Johnson believes in excellence and doing one's best every time. If that means annihilation of one's opponent, then hopefully that opponent and coach learned something from a better team.
This Mike Johnson is a civil engineer, research professor at USU's Water Research Laboratory, fisherman, hunter, motorcycle rider, has a beautiful wife, a daughter, two sons and may be perceived by some to have a mean streak. That mean streak may be due to my Viking heritage!
Furthermore, this Mike Johnson believes it was unjustified to suspend the coach and punish the team for being excellent. It is expected that the folks who read this letter to the editor will clearly understand that not everyone named Mike Johnson in Nibley feel the same about the outstanding Ridgeline Girls Basketball team and its coaches. I look forward to meeting the other Mike in the future as we swap mail or mistaken Christmas presents!