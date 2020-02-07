To the editor:
It is appalling that Utah politicians are saying that Sen. Romney’s principled vote to respect his constitutional duty has “harmed” Utah, and they are considering censoring him. Romney was the only Republican who did the right thing, put the country and his oath and conscience above narrow partisanship, and spoke with eloquence rather than pettiness. As a state, we should honor him and be proud of him as representing us as, sadly, unique in the nation. It’s Mike Lee who we should censure.
Melody Graulich
Mt. Sterling.