To the editor:
On June 1 Tulsa, Oklahoma, will commemorate the 100th anniversary of what is called the “Tulsa Race Massacre.” On that day white Tulsa residents — many deputized and given weapons — looted and burned what was known as “Black Wall Street,” a 36-40 square block of black-owned residences and businesses, including banks, doctors’ offices, and schools. It was one of the wealthiest black communities in the nation. Some 300 people were killed, thousands interned for days, and 10,000 left homeless. It was possibly the largest racially motivated massacre in U.S. history. We don’t know because we don’t know how many native peoples were massacred.
Using misinformation — such as that historians would like to “replace” 1776 with 1619 in telling our history — some of our legislators would like to ban the teaching of racial history in this country, sometimes called “critical race theory.” Were you taught about the Tulsa massacre in your history classes? If not, you should recognize the need, the urgency, to rethink how we teach history.
Melody Graulich
Wellsville