I write to share a letter John Bailey, Al Moser, and myself have jointly written.
As individuals who have served as mayors of North Logan city, we write jointly in support of Lyndsay Peterson’s candidacy for North Logan city mayor. Lyndsay is a person of strong character who has an impressive set of qualifications. We believe she is the right choice for North Logan city.
Lyndsay has a strong background and skill set for leading North Logan. Her experience as an attorney gives her a strategic and analytical approach to issues. Her experience in a range of areas of public service qualifies her well for the mayor’s role. Lyndsay serves as chair of North Logan’s Planning Commission. Under her leadership, the commission has taken action to protect our city’s character while planning for the growth that inevitably lies ahead. Lyndsay is president of the Friends of the North Logan Library where she has helped to increase private contributions to the library. She has volunteered in other areas as well, each time proving to quickly understand the issues at hand, mastering them, and generating great ideas that further our city’s success as a great place to live.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Lyndsay’s motivation for running is solely based on a love of our community and our people. She has no axe to grind or personal agenda to push. Rather, she is committed to building on the great foundation we have in North Logan City and keeping our community a great place for families and individuals to live, work, and play.