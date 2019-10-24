To the editor:
We attended the Meet the Candidates night at Nibley City Hall last Wednesday night.
We’ll start by saying the five candidates who spoke are all fine people and have legitimate desires to maintain Nibley as a wonderful community.
Each candidate had to respond to the same questions within a designated time limit. So it was critical to pay attention to each response to determine who had the experience, done their research, communicated with citizens, and offered responses that mirrored the opinions of citizens as well as conforming to current laws. As a former city councilman I was interested in hearing their comments.
While we appreciated the new, hopeful candidates, it was obvious that the past experience and services of current Councilmembers Larry Jacobsen, Tom Bernhardt and Tim Ramirez are exactly what Nibley needs to maintain its course on green space, recreation, housing developments, safety, and nature education.
It was far too obvious that those three men do their homework when faced with sensitive issues that might pit new developers against existing residential areas. They research agenda items thoroughly, and while they may not always agree with each other, they come to compromises which are in the best interests of the residents. And we appreciate how well they work with our excellent city staff and Manager David Zook.
Thanks to you men, and Kathryn Beus, Norm Larsen, and Mayor Shaun Dustin for making the difficult decisions for us.
Ron and Wendy Hellstern
Nibley City