To the editor:
I have respect for incumbents who have served multiple terms. Of course they have years of experience; they are incumbents running again for office.
I also have great respect for those who seek to begin public service to their community. They may have little of that "experience" touted by incumbents. Instead they have unique visions of future possibilities.
This process is like watching relay runners, each taking a turn. Sooner or later, each must pass the baton so the next runner can continue the race. But in this case, the relay is the service, freely offered to one’s community. Some runners cannot, or do not, see when it is time to pass the baton. They will not see that their many years of experience are no longer a valid reason for lingering in the face of the changing needs of a community.
After my years of GOP service in many capacities, I am supporting the passing of the baton in Utah Senate District 25 to Chris Wilson. Chris possesses an open mind to new ideas, different pathways. As a very successful businessman, Chris knows how listening keeps his business at its best. He understands how sincere, personable service to all is essential for success.
Chris Wilson actively listens to others. I have witnessed how Chris Wilson is prepared to receive the baton of public service. Talk to Chris, watch him listen to you. Chris Wilson has my vote.
Gail B. Yost
Logan