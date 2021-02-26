To the editor:
The story of Donald J. Trump is the story of a man with the capacity to bring out the worst in people. He preys upon their fears and masterfully entices them to choose lies, bullying, and racism as a way to cope with their distress, masquerading those demons as strength. He encourages people to shut down their conscience and give in to divisiveness and lust for power. He accomplishes this by finding something they want and then holding it out as the proverbial carrot, whispering that the end justifies the means, thus enabling their rationalization of what they know is poor behavior.
Now is the time for the Republican Party to cut itself loose from being the party of Trump and rebuild itself on a foundation of the conservative virtues it once fostered, with truth as the keystone that holds everything else up. “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
Utah Senator Mike Lee, who aligns himself with Trump, came to power in 2010 after a vicious Tea Party coup which prevented respected and beloved three-term Senator Bob Bennett from even being placed on the ballot. The Tea Party movement’s “my way or the highway” approach created fractures in our democracy; Trumpism widens those chasms with anger and even violence directed towards anyone with a different vantage point, branding them as an enemy.
Abraham Lincoln understood the importance of surrounding himself with people of differing viewpoints. Tough decisions must be made according to the facts and circumstances of the moment, not by political dogma. Americans are not a homogenous group of people, far from it. Our democracy needs strong parties with opposing perspectives to keep truth alive and politicians who are free to cross party lines in support of the best solutions.
One writer states: “As an individual you may be clear on your perspective, but when you rigidly stand in one place, refusing to listen to another who offers another angle and then vilify them for it . . . I truly believe that you don’t really want to understand the greater truths of the world.”
Senator Lee faces reelection next year; it’s time for him to go out the door along with Trump and their notions of party and even personal loyalty at the expense of truth and justice. Please, if anyone has been thinking about running for a U.S. Senate office “someday,” consider doing it now. We need another conservative senator who vigorously upholds our Constitution and yet is compassionate and inclusive. Mitt Romney is a courageous example of this balance and a marvelous asset to Utah and our nation. Wouldn’t it be great to have TWO such senators!
Debbie Mays
North Logan
To the editor:
What has happened to the wholesome family movies? I tell you what, God has taken a step back as he said he would so Lucifer, better known a Satan, can really show his true self. Don’t underestimate Satan’s intelligence or his power. So if you want to be saved, then keep Jesus in the center of your life, and if you get an evil thought in your mind, start singing praises to God. If you can’t think of a song, sing “Jesus Loves Me This I Know” or “Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam.”
Satan will not stay anywhere where God or Christ are being talked or sung about. I know because I used to have evil thoughts all the time. I’ve learned how to keep Satan away. The most important thing is believe Christ can do what you want him to do and have true faith that Christ will really do it. But you have to really believe. There can’t be any doubt, and it will happen.
Believing is not easy. Satan will try to put doubt in your mind. Until you give yourself over to God, Satan is going to work harder to keep you away from God, and at first he will cause all kinds of problems, and if that doesn’t work, then he’ll start giving you lots of things that will make you happy and successful — new cars, home, money, just to get you away from God. If you would like to make Satan mad, start paying tithe or 10% of your earnings. It doesn’t have to be to a church. Find an orphanage or help someone who is really down and out, or give to a place like “Amazing Facts.” It’s a religious radio and TV program, but first listen to it. No matter whose program it is, make sure it’s a place you believe will use your money wisely.
Eric Larsen
Logan