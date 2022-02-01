There's an awful lot of talk about gerrymandering in the news these days: It's happening here in Utah, it's happening in the blue states, it's happening in the red states. Turns out, fair geographic representation is a big deal here in the United States.
A dozen or so years ago, Logan switched to a municipal council of five at-large seats. At the time, they made promises that all five seats would represent all citizens of Logan. Ultimately, however, the result of the change was a consolidation of power into a handful of precincts, which has resulted in the west side of town being consistently under-represented ever since. In both the 2021 and 2019 elections, had only west side votes been cast, we'd have a different council. This year, we were very lucky that all three council candidates were exceptional, but that may not always be the case. Looking back at elections since the at-large change, it's pretty clear that west side precincts have different preferred candidates than east side precincts. It makes sense: we have different experiences, and therefore different priorities.
A few years ago, the city council established a committee to study the proposal to switch away from a fully at-large council. The committee concluded that geographic representation or some hybrid system was what was best for Logan, but despite these recommendations, the council has yet to reconsider the issue. I don't know the answer, but I know the current system leaves some populations of our city underrepresented.
Perhaps the council was waiting for the 2021 elections to occur, so as to not muddy the waters. Or perhaps for the census to be completed, I could understand either motivation. Now that the election and census are behind us, I call on the council to do what is best for the people, and grant us the geographic representation we need. To do so would build faith in our governing institutions, provide a diversity of opinion, and ultimately make our town stronger and more welcoming. One last bonus, it would make the task of running for council significantly less daunting, which I'm certain our councilmembers can relate to. In so doing, they will encourage more people to run for office, as well as encourage more people to vote.