To the editor:
We brought our first child home from the hospital a few days ago. A daughter. In the middle of a global pandemic, I can rattle off a laundry list of fears and anxieties I have for the beginning of my little girl’s journey through life. We add those things to the regular worries every parent holds for the remainder of a lifetime. It occurred to me today, though, that her skin color will never be one of those things I have to add to that list of concerns for her safety. She was born into the privilege of her pigmentation, and my own privilege is illuminated by this revelation. It took protests in the streets of thousands of communities across the nation for me to recognize that my fears for our child do not include the burden of experience that so many of my fellow Americans have to shoulder.
Gilbert K. Chesterton was a writer, philosopher, and theologian who wrote a book called “What’s Wrong With the World.” He gives a simple answer: What is wrong (with the world) is that we do not ask what is right (for the world).” Let’s ask ourselves then. What IS right for the world? This moment and its people demand voices — not from the underprivileged, because they’ve never stopped speaking, but from the privileged. This letter — flawed as it is with naiveté and inexperience — is my own attempt to speak up and say to my fellow Americans, “I hear you.” “I see you.” “I can’t fully comprehend, but I will listen.” “I will act.” “I will say to the world, ‘Black Lives Matter’” because even though, yes, all lives matter, they are not all valued equally by our society. It’s time we own that reality and work together to change it.
It’s not enough to set our values against systemic racism or to work within our spheres of direct influence to change others’ values. We must collectively express our outrage over the misunderstanding, hatred, and violence again being protested in the streets whether or not we’re directly affected by it. Only then, they say, will justice be served. So, what is right for the world? For this moment? Open minds. Open hearts. And all of our voices speaking in defiance of something we can all agree — no matter the color of our skin — is not right for the world or its people.
Josh Boling
Logan