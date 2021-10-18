Proposition 1 caught me by surprise. I had no idea what the issue involved, or concern(s) were until voting solicitation signs blanketed Providence. After reading what materials I could find (scant, by the way), being bombarded by advertisements (on YouTube of all places), and ducking attention-catching phrases pitched by both sides, I have concluded that Providence city needs to take a “timeout” and reassess community needs, residents’ wishes, and external pressures from unprecedented valley growth.
In addition to this assessment, Providence needs to do a better job of advertising and promoting our sustainable development plan. I can get my head around high-density housing as part of the solution for accommodating exceptional growth. What is missing here, however, is a clear overarching sustainable development plan that is easily available, clearly articulated, marketed, and searchable by residents. For this proposal, it is unclear how fire, sewer, water, and traffic will be handled. It is also unclear how this development fits into Providence’s sustainable growth plan.
I understand that several commissions/boards met years ago and approved various aspects of the proposal in question. Now, concerns have been raised and a ballot proposition tendered. At some point along the way, the team dropped the ball. Call a timeout, Providence city! Reassure your citizens the play calling is part of the sustainable development game plan and in the residences’ best interest.